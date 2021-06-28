Brands incentivise Covid-19 vaccination: Shot in the arm or short-sighted?

Brands of all shapes and sizes are doling out offers to incentivise people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Some experts label the trend as FOMO (fear of missing out). “Everybody is displaying herd mentality,” says Ashita Aggarwal, marketing professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research. Though the upside is that a brand is seen to be on the side of the majority, the flip side is that it doesn’t help in improving brand preference. Brands, she says, can find place in consumers’ heart if they join the movement to educate people on Covid-appropriate behaviour. “Using vaccination as sales promo opportunity is not the right kind of jab,” she adds.





Meanwhile in the US, marketers continue to swear by Ogilvy’s Bible. There are no ‘hidden conditions’ or sales push. Take, for instance, the offer by beer major Anheuser-Busch. All adults above 21 years of age would be eligible for a free beer when 70 percent of Americans get at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot by July 4, America’s Independence Day. US President Joe Biden has endorsed the campaign. “Get a shot and have a beer,” he reportedly said. “Free beer for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate the independence from the virus."





Then there is donut major Krispy Crème that has rolled out a nationwide incentive of a free glazed doughnut to any adult with a vaccination card in the US. In May, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, reportedly announced that lottery tickets priced $20 will be given free to people above 18 years of age if they get vaccinated. The scratch-off lottery tickets carry a maximum prize of $5 million and a minimum of $20.





Back in India, offers on the table do not seem to be appealing enough to either move the needle, or convince the ‘wife’, who is certainly not a moron.



