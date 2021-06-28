Does Tata Tea's Jaago Re need a wake-up call?





Jaago Re's latest campaign urges people to help their support staff get vaccinated.

In October 2007, there was a pressing need for a strong brew. Two months prior, Tata Tea had reportedly pipped rival Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to become the largest seller of tea in India by volume. Though the mood in Tata camp was upbeat, plans of celebration got tempered by a mushy issue. Tata Tea, which then had four brands—Tata Tea Premium, Tata Tea Gold, Tata Tea Agni and Tata Tea Life—was getting into multiple variants. The marketing challenge, recalls Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages (India & South Asia) at Tata Consumer Products, was to find out a way to support each of these varieties. The task was tough. There was a need for one voice, one heady messaging, and one strong brand proposition to keep it differentiated.

Though the intent and messaging of Jaago Re have always been unsullied, the relevant question to ask now is: Has Jaago Re outlived its shelf life? Has it lost its mojo? Thirteen years and eleven campaigns later, is it time to brew something new? Branding experts reckon so. Reason: Change in the social context.

Das, for his part, reckons that Jaago Re is not a campaign. “It is a social initiative,” he says. While conceding that there are other brands too talking about social causes, Tata Tea is the only one that walks the extra mile by doing things on the ground to facilitate change. Jaago Re, he stresses, is even more relevant today. Reason: Millennials and younger consumers have grown up in a world where they're asking every brand and organisation questions such as ‘What do you stand for?’ and ‘What are the value values that you echo?’ “Jaago Re has been sincere and authentic,” he asserts. “

(It shouldn’t be forced, but genuine),” he says.