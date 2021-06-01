Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
News By Numbers: India's GDP contracts for the first time in 40 years, sharpest since 1950s
Delhi reopens a crack amid gloomy economic forecast for India
China says it will allow couples to have 3 children, up from 2
Friends Studios provides emotional support to Covid-19 patients in MP's Katni district
Photo of the day: Pre-monsoon showers
Lab-grown diamonds: The planet conscious millennial's best friend?
How to learn from the big mistake you almost made
Paytm, kicking off $3 billion Indian IPO in July, does not rule out potential US listing later
Photo of the day: Trial run
Global EV gold rush fails to rub off on India
In a world let loose, video game-makers are 'doubling down'
An army to help doctors, frontline workers process the trauma of Covid-19
How 'Friends' helps people around the world learn English
Photo of the day: Uprooted
India's pharma companies are readying 900 million doses of Sputnik V. Can it pull the country out of its Covid-19 mess?