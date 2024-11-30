From Swiggy vs Zomato on stock markets to surprising selections at IPL 2025 auctions, our top stories of the week

1) Food tech face-off

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato went public on July 23, 2021. The shares debuted on the stock market at a 51 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 79. The Rs 9375 crore IPO was subscribed 38 times. It was the year of the unicorn and IPO boom for the Indian economy, and Zomato made the most of the moment. Since then, the food tech giant has enjoyed a monopoly in the listed space, riding on the success of Blinkit and other strategic acquisitions. But on November 13, 2024, rival Swiggy, led by Sriharsha Majety, debuted in the Indian stock markets. There was a stark contrast. Shares of Swiggy were listed at Rs 420 a piece on the BSE, a mere 8 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 390. However, the presence of another food tech company on the bourses means investors now have a choice for money chasing. Here's how the startup rivalry will now continue in the listed arena.

2) Changing for the better

Dennis Woodside joined Freshworks in September 2022 as president. When in May 2024, Founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham handed over the chief executive position to Woodside, The Stanford Law School and Cornell University alumnus was tasked with taking the business to its first significant milestone as a listed company—a billion dollars in annual revenue by 2026—and then building on that foundation, among other things. Woodside has done the traditional acquisitions and layoffs as part of the broader reorientation of the company, which he wants to turn into a leaner software outfit. Freshworks has given way to the harsh realities of capitalism. Will this change in pace bring growth? Here are some answers.

3) Expanding in India

Don't be fooled by the name, but today’s Hitachi Energy has Indian origin. It was incorporated in 1949 as Hindustan Power Grids. Went from being Hindustan Brown Boveri, ABB Power Grids, and Hitachi ABB Power Grids. In 2019, it became a standalone entity--Hitachi Energy. The power company powers seven out of 15 High-voltage Direct Current links in India and has been a major player in supporting the electrification of Indian Railways. Now, the energy company is focusing on increasing its investment in India. This power-hungry nation seeks to improve manufacturing capabilities while emphasising the increased use of renewable energy. Here's how Hitachi Energy is poised to answer this call.