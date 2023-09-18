Morning Buzz: Nikhil Kamath to invest in EV startup Ather, government may relax laptop curbs, and more

Government may relax laptop curbs

In order to ease laptop import curbs, the government is looking at an option of allowing importers to register online instead of going through the process of getting a licence. Or it may look to postpone implementation by a year. For instance, for steel, importers only need to register, and a unique code is generated and put on the bill of import. Such a system could also be implemented for laptops.Zerodha co-founder is set to invest in Ather Energy. The electric two-wheeler maker backed by Tiger Global had raised Rs900 crore in September in a rights issue from Hero MotoCorp and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. Kamath has been actively investing in homegrown startups, with the latest deal being his Rs100 crore investment in Nazara Technologies.Jeep plans to launch newer models as India’s car buyers move towards more premium models. The company is also exploring electric and hybrid options. The company expects volumes in the next quarter onwards to be 1,200-1,600 units with the launch of the new Compass 4x2 and the Meridian Overland.As the government gears up for the state elections in December, it may hike the prices of six Rabi crops by 2-7 percent with the largest hike coming for wheat. Last year, wheat prices were hiked 5.5 percent while the minimum price was masoor was up 9.1 percent. Barley and chana are expected to see lower hikes.