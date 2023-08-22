Morning Buzz: Onion traders strike in Nashik, FPIs trim exposure to government bonds and more







Onion traders strike in Nashik, seek floor price for export duty

Power demand hits record high in August

FPIs trim exposure to government bonds

PM-Kisan payout may rise by 50 percent

Onion traders have sought a floor price for imposing export duty to bring about a level playing field. Traders in Nashik have also declared an indefinite strike. They said that the imposition of the tax would render Indian onions uncompetitive compared to those from Pakistan and Egypt. Mumbai APMC has also planned a strike on 24 August in solidarity.Power demand on 17 August hit an all-time high of 234 GW. This was on account of sultry weather as well as demand from irrigation. The August number was higher than the 221 GW number hit in May. Spot prices at IEX recorded an increase to Rs 9.2 per unit compared to Rs 5.1 per unit. August is expected to see dry spells in several parts of the country keeping power demand elevated.Global bond investors have started trimming their exposure to long-term Indian government bonds as the rout in the global bond market intensifies due to the belief that interest rates will remain high for longer. On August 18 the global holding of the 10 year 7.26 2032 government security was 5.37 percent of the total outstanding stock of 1.48 lakh crore down from 6.17 percent on June 19. With short-term dollar bonds yielding 5-5.25 percent, interest in emerging market bonds has dwindled.The Center is considering increasing the Rs 6,000 payout under PM-Kisan by Rs 2,000-3,000. On an annualised basis the proposals could cost the exchequer Rs 20,000-30,000 crore and the support could be rolled out before the Assembly elections due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. These transfers started in 2019 and support 85 million rural families.