Sanjeev Bikhchandani and the rise of Internet businesses in India

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge.

y 1996, Sanjeev Bikhchandani had quit his corporate job and established Info Edge India Private Ltd where he was toying with various ideas—CAT prep classes, salary surveys, consulting, and so on. "I was extremely keen to be an entrepreneur. I had no big idea and no vision," recalls Bikhchandani.









Ten minutes into understanding how the internet worked, Bikhchandani had his big idea—launching a job aggregation website. The idea was clear, but implementing it was a bigger challenge in the India of 1990s. Getting access to the internet back then was an expensive affair and setting up a website even tougher, since all the servers were in the US. There were only 14,000 Internet accounts in India in those days. “It might seem like a small number now, but it looked like a large number back then,” he says. Bikhchandani rented a server in the US for $25 per month and launched naukri.com in 1997. “I had done 20 small things by then… this was the 21st small thing." By 2006, Info Edge became one of the first Internet companies to be listed on the BSE and NSE





