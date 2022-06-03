Rate hike: Not a question of 'if' but 'how much' 





The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet next week to mull interest rates and unveil the bi-monthly credit policy on June 8. The rate-setting panel huddled in an off-cycle meeting last month to take steps to tackle rapid inflation with a hike of 40 basis points in the benchmark repo rate while remaining accommodative.



Ahead of the meeting on Monday, the chatter in business circles is not whether or not there will be an increase in interest rates. Rather, the question on everyone’s lips is if the repo rate will be raised by 35 bps, 40 bps, or 50 bps. After all, in the words of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the expectation of a rate hike is a no-brainer.





