Work, sleep, repeat: The Sleep Company & the right doze

Laundry, diapers, babies, and climax… that’s how Priyanka Salot’s story arc transpired during eight years of her stint at P&G. “I started with Ariel. Then they gave me Pampers. And then I got pregnant,” smiles the engineer who was born in a nondescript town in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, where she lived for her first 10 years. In 1994, her family relocated to Chandigarh, and the young girl toiled to transition from a Hindi medium to an English school seamlessly, and eventually got her prized catch when she made it to an engineering college in Delhi. Then came the climax.