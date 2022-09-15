Varun and Ghazal Alagh's Mamaearth empire is built on the foundation of frugality





January 2020, Sector 44, Gurugram. Ishaan Mittal was stunned. “It was probably the smallest office I had ever seen,” recounts the venture capitalist. On a Monday morning, the principal at Sequoia India landed in Delhi from Bengaluru, navigated smog and congested roads to reach Honasa Consumer’s office in Gurugram. He wanted to quickly wrap up the last-minute formalities before closing the series B round of funding. Ghazal and Varun Alagh were busy with the R&D team cramped in the basement of a building where the parent company of skincare and beauty brand Mamaearth was chaotically nestled.





(This story appears in the 23 September, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)