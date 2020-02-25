  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

How Vivo toppled Samsung, became India's No. 2 smartphone brand

Vivo now has 18.8 percent market share, a jump of 96.5 percent over the same quarter in 2018. Samsung, during the same period, slipped to third spot with a 15.5 percent share

By Rajiv Singh
Published: Feb 25, 2020 09:20:19 AM IST
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:29:32 AM IST

vivoImage: Amit Dave / Reuters

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo was languishing with just 6 percent market share in the October-December quarter of FY17. Topping the chart was its compatriot Xiaomi (25 percent) followed by South Korean Samsung (23 percent).

However, by the last quarter of 2019, Vivo had overtaken Samsung to become the second biggest smartphone brand in India. According to IDC India, Vivo now has 18.8 percent market share, a jump of 96.5 percent over the same quarter in 2018. Samsung, during the same period, slipped to third spot with a 15.5 percent share, a 15.4 percent drop over the same quarter in 2018. 

smartphones
Nipun Marya, director (brand strategy) at Vivo India, attributes the success to a combination of factors: Strong product portfolio across price segments, extensive distribution network, reliable after-sales service and substantial marketing inputs. “Over the years, our focus has been on building strong fundamentals to become a successful brand in the Indian smartphone market,” he says. “We have worked towards creating a superior end-to-end experience for our customers.”

IDC India analysts say Vivo is also leading in offline channels, ahead of Samsung, on the back of multiple price drops across major models in the last quarter. Its commitment to the offline channel has paid off, says Navkendar Singh, research director (devices and ecosystem), India and South Asia, IDC.

Apart from the focus on online sales, Vivo was among the first brands to bring new features in their phones with pop-up cameras, dual selfie cameras and at mid-range price points. “This ensures relevance of the brand for the retailer and freshness for the consumers,” adds Singh.

(This story appears in the 13 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

keep calm and invest
Monica Bathija
Why SIP inflows continue to rise, despite market volatility
wipro
Harichandan Arakali
India's tech firms including Wipro, Infosys, work to minimise Coronavirus risk
img_0234
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The real drug deals
sandeep suri - 800x600
Brand Connect
Self-monitoring of blood pressure is important
sm_nyt_sick leave_shutterstock_226373290
Coronavirus: Walmart, Uber and Others Tweak Sick-Leave Policies
karthi kumar marshan s
Rajiv Singh
How Kotak Mahindra Bank scripted marketing history
sm_virus hanks
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus
email
Alex Konrad
Long live email?
In the vanguard of digital revolution
Salt: A major culprit for high BP among Indians