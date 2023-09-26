Morning Buzz: Government plans Rs60,000 crore home loan subsidy scheme; Burman's plan open offer for Religare Enterprises; and more

DGGI raises Rs55,000 crore tax demand from eGaming companies

Government plans Rs60,000 crore home loan subsidy scheme



Stiffer regulation planned for unlisted firms

Burman’s plan open offer for Religare Enterprises

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has sent out pre-show cause notices to online real money gaming companies. These include a Rs25,000 crore notice to Dream11. More notices are expected in the coming weeks with the total quantum touching Rs1 lakh crore. The recent notification by the government allows for GST of 28 percent on the face value of bets placed on these platforms.The government plans to offer an interest subsidy of up to Rs9 lakh on home loans of Rs50 lakh. The scheme is likely to be announced in a couple of months and would be similar to the one that ran between 2017 and 2022. The news lifted the BSE realty index by 1.87 percent.The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is planning to institute a regulatory framework for large unlisted companies that have systemic implications. While the plan is for smaller companies to continue to have light regulation, for large companies, the ministry may start more compliance initiatives like quarterly filing of accounts. It plans to introduce the Companies Amendment Bill in the winter session of Parliament.The Burman family is looking to acquire 26 percent in Religare Enterprises at a price of Rs235 per share. The open offer is valued at Rs2,116 crore. The family already owns 21 percent in the company via various investment firms and Sebi rules stipulate that an open offer must be made if an entity acquires more than 26 percent in a company.