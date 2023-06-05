Morning Buzz: RBI may pause interest rate hikes; rise of spot airfares, and more

RBI may pause interest rate hikes

With inflation coming below the 6 percent band, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to take a wait and watch approach to an interest rate hike this week. A poll of 16 economists conducted by the Economic Times was unanimous in voting for a pause this week. Post the Monetary Policy Committee meet all eyes are likely to shift back the Federal Reserve, which has one meeting each scheduled in June and July.Last minute tickets bought on busy routes like Delhi- Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Kolkata among others have seen a price three times higher than a month ago. This is on account of flyers booked with the grounded GoAir being forced to make last minute bookings. The average number of daily domestic flights in May was down 4.6 percent. However, for tickets bought more than 30 days in advance the hike has been marginal.Amid rising liquidity large banks have started cutting rates for fixed deposits of up to three years. This is also on account of the fact that they expect the Reserve Bank to hold rates in June. Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Union Bank are among those who have cut rates in the last fortnight. The cuts range between 5-20 bps. At the same time smaller banks as well as small finance banks continue to offer elevated rates.As the contours of the India-UK trade deal start to emerge one area where India may make concessions is in the car market. It is proposed that India allows for 100,000 cars to be imported from the UK under a concessional tariff with tariffs being eliminated in five years. India closed FY23 with a 3.89 percent rise in PV sales to 3.89 million units. It is unclear what India will get in return for this as the country has steadfastly refused to cut auto tariffs during other trade negotiations in the past.Most workers believe that hybrid offices work better for them from a psychological safety perspective as well as for their work-life balance. According to a survey women were more prone to feel safer at home. Employees also pointed out that they would be more willing to take risks, express ideas and concerns, ask questions from their home environment.