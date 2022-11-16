SaaS outlook: No more castles in the cloud





Zoho’s $1 billion revenue milestone has put the spotlight again on India’s software as a service (SaaS) sector, even as enterprises around the world are focusing more on cutting costs and improving efficiency.



So far so good. That’s the message from entrepreneurs and investors alike, on the outlook for India’s SaaS sector, while there are some slivers of hope that the war in Ukraine is a step closer to ending, or the global economy might turn around because some of the most recent US inflation data was better-than-expected.



“Fundamentals matter now more than ever, and our industry has to learn to lower the friction of technology, so that technology becomes far more affordable,” Zoho’s co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu said in a press release on November 8.



“Growth has slowed down quite a bit in 2022 over 2021,” Vembu says, but companies such as Zoho, offering diversified product portfolios and saving money for customers, are winning.



“The markets are speaking more loudly some of the fundamental truths about any market,” says Hemant Mohapatra, a partner in India at global venture capital firm Lightspeed.



Undifferentiated technologies in crowded categories are not attractive; inefficient scaling of SaaS/tech is not attractive—for example, paying one’s way into product-market-fit or scale with high-churn-low-retention and so on; and distracted founders are not ones who will inspire market confidence, he says.



