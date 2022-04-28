



Dasari Uday Kumar Reddy is as battle-hardened as one can be. If anything, Reddy, chairman and chief executive of the $320 million cloud communications company Tanla Platforms Limited, has seen his empire built ground-up, burnt down, and like a phoenix rise again from the ashes. The 54-year-old reclusive billionaire debuts on the 2022 Forbes World’s Billionaires List, ranked 2,332 with a net worth of $1.2 billion. As of April 15, his net worth stood at $1.3 billion.



Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms, a CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) company, offers wireless data services for mobile messaging. It saw its shares double during a spectacular rally on the bourses last year. In fact, since March 2014, its share price has grown a staggering 38,000 percent, which means that an investment of ₹1 lakh in the company, would have grown to ₹3.8 crore in eight years.





Master of his fate

Tryst with Technology

Rebuilding Tanla

(This story appears in the 06 May, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)