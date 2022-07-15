Coinbase to premier Bill Murray's biological NFT project

Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Seventy-one-year-old American actor and comedian Bill Murray has collaborated with Coinbase’s NFT Marketplace, still in its beta phase, to release his NFT collection: The Bill Murray 1000. It is a unique NFT collection that Murray launched to share his past after deciding to talk about all his life's tales finally, in partnership with theCHIVE, an entertainment site and Project Venkman, an e-commerce platform, besides Coinbase.

Billy Murray has had a successful and ongoing career and has been an eminent figure in the entertainment industry for more than 60 years. Murray's prosperous career in film and television consists of numerous significant screen roles in addition to Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, Zombieland, and Lost in Translation, starting with The National Lampoon Radio Hour in 1973.

Billy Murray has won numerous prestigious awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Saturday Night Live and Olive Kitteridge, a British Academy Film & Television Award (BAFTA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the comedy-drama Lost in Translation, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for the same movie, in chronological order.

The Bill Murray 1000 contains 100 NFTs that will include "anecdotes, observations, advice, memories, Murray-isms, and more." The NFTs cover a wide range of subjects, including Murray's meeting with President John F. Kennedy and how Hunter S. Thompson saved his life.

A large-format, photo-realistic picture of Murray painted by artist David Grizzle in acrylic on canvas will serve as the visual centrepiece of each token. This painting and the digital Bill Murray 1000 NFT will be auctioned in August, with all proceeds going to charity.

Each tale in the NFT collection was carefully examined, authorised, and edited by Murray and his son Jackson Murray. An official blog from Coinbase said: "Bill and his son Jackson personally reviewed, edited, and approved every story NFT in the collection. They also worked closely with author John Resig to add context to the stories we all know and love while contributing dozens of stories few have ever heard."

Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash