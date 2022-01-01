Iota partners with Dell to develop real-time carbon footprint tracking

Image: Shutterstock



The Iota Foundation, which provides distributed ledger technology ecosystem, has collaborated with Dell Technologies to develop data-driven solutions for real-time tracking of carbon footprints.

The tech-giant Dell announced the partnership with Iota, BioE and climate-change and betterment technology company ClimateCHECK via a tweet. This partnership aims at developing solutions on top of Project Ivarium and Dell’s in-house DCF (Data Confidence Fabric) initiatives.





Dell conceptualised the project Alvarium in 2019 to utilise vetted data from the “trust fabric” or DCF across heterogeneous systems. Iota has been an active participant in it.

The head of sustainability at the Iota Foundation, Matthew Yarger, stated, “Transparency and trust in data are paramount for addressing global issues of climate change and transitioning to climate action.”





Yarger shared the initiative’s details that the four companies have together built an integrated digital measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) tool.





The digital MRV tool, in conjunction with Project Alvarium, has the ability to pick up data from manual input and sensors and process it through Dell PowerEdge servers to finally deliver near-real-time insights into BioE’s sustainable energy and composting facility’s carbon footprints.





“We’re now able to track and verify data around climate change and how we’re actively trying to address it at a level that’s never been achieved before,” said Yarger.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash