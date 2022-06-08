RBI turns hawkish to sail ahead of the 'storm'





In his concluding remarks, quoting Mahatma Gandhi once again, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das alluded to how the central bank needs to ‘make the boldest effort to sail full steam ahead’ to ‘overtake the storm that is about to burst’. Is the ‘storm’ a metaphor for stagflation? Or an economic recession?



But certainly, the main headwind is the relentless surge in food, energy, and commodity prices. “The war has led to globalisation of inflation,” Das said on June 8. “The war in Europe is lingering and we are facing newer challenges each passing day.”





