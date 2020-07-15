4 new products from the Jio Platforms basket

This mixed reality headset, weighing just 75 gm is designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic video calls, all critical towards education and research in the post-Covid-19 world. Jio Glass has 25 apps that allow augmented reality video meetings, including those to share presentations and other content.Jio Platforms is ready to conduct trials as soon as the 5G spectrum is available. The pandemic has forced the government to postpone the spectrum auction (and is likely to happen next year). Ambani says the company will be ready for a rollout next year after the spectrum allocation. In the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments, Ambani said at the AGM. Moreover, an investment from Google will initiate a partnership for a low-cost 4G or 5G phone, which will operate on an Android-based system.This is the content aggregator through which various OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, TV channels and services can be viewed as part of entertainment content through the Jio set top box. Here, it competes with rival Bharti Airtel, which offers similar services.A video conferencing and collaborative application announced earlier this month, which can be used for both office calls or online classes. Competing with Zoom Video Communications, it offers more flexibility as it can take up to 100 users at one time, like Zoom, where it can go up to 500 in a large meeting format. No cost for the service has been announced yet. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the owner of Network 18, the publisher of Forbes India