Urgent need to look at esports from a different lens: JetSynthesys' Rajan Navani





It is terrible news for Rajan Navani. Esports, which was all set to debut as an official medal sport at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in September, will have to wait for a while as the Games have been postponed. But what is even more awful is living with a terrible feeling that borders on disgust. Recently, an empowered group of ministers (GoM) recommended a 28 percent GST on casinos, horse racing and online gaming. In one stroke, esports—which technically falls under online gaming—gets the taint of gambling and betting as its gets clubbed with casinos and horse racing. “It really is a terrible, terrible feeling,” laments Navani, founder of JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company that has esports and gaming as a big part of its business. “It [clubbing esports with the rest] doesn’t do justice to the emotion of sports and the spirit of the sports,” he rues.





(This story appears in the 17 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)