Sachin Tendulkar invests $2 million in JetSynthesys

Sachin Tendulkar with Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director of JetSynthesys





ormer India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has made an equity investment of $2 million in JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment, gaming and technology company. The latest investment further strengthens Tendulkar’s relationship with Adar Poonawalla and Kris Gopalakrishnan-backed venture with which the Master Blaster already has a joint venture, 100MB, and immersive cricket games— Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

For Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director of JetSynthesys , a deepening partnership with the Little Master will go a long way in exploring and expanding the nascent gaming industry in India, which is still grossly under-penetrated. For India, the gaming market is a sub-billion segment in a massive $170 billion global industry. “There is tremendous growth potential,” says Navani, adding that his company has had a long-standing relationship with the maestro over the last five years which spans a flourishing joint venture. With Tendulkar, he adds, the company has managed to develop games which will help it cement its position as a skill-based cricket game developer. “In fact, Sachin Saga Cricket Champions has doubled its daily user base in the past 12 months,” he claims.

Navani is bullish about the gaming prospectus in India. As gaming becomes more popular across audience groups, he reckons, many hitherto non-gamers will start gaming. “Casual gamers will progress to the mid-core and core segment,” he predicts. More people are also turning to interactive games as a form of entertainment and last year, the World Health Organization declared games to be an important part of social interaction. “With this investment, we wish to further bolster our gaming arm,” he says.

Pune-headquartered JetSynthesys spans three verticals—gaming, digital entertainment and interest-based social community platforms—and leverages advanced capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning to grow the digital ecosystem in the country. One of the earliest entrants in the e-sports industry , JetSynthesys has a 50 percent stake in India’s largest e-sports company Nodwin Gaming . Apart from cricket and e-sports, the company has also developed WWE Racing Showdown, a high-octane vehicular combat game, in partnership with WWE.



