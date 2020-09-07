Chaithanya Ganesha: A young visionary with his eyes set on Ed-tech & wedding industries in India

If there is one thing that is true for entire India - it is that Indian families cherish their children. For parents, every decision about the education and wedding of their ward is of utmost importance. It is discussed for years and when the time comes, they love to spend big on both these life events. Even when the entire world was in a shut-down mode, parents couldn’t help but worry about the education and marriage plans of their child! It has been like this forever, and is bound to remain the same during our lifetimes. This is what made our young visionary choose education and wedding for his business ventures. Let's meet Chaithanya Ganesha - a graduate from Birla institute of Technology Mesra – Department of Architecture. A young entrepreneur who has his eyes set on Ed-tech and Wedding industries in India – He single-handedly set up two businesses and has also managed to make them profitable over the last few years; Best part – He is still 26 years old! “Age has got nothing to do with the success of a business. It is the idea that counts and the level of efforts you put in. I am fortunate that I never run out of ideas and have never shied away from putting in my whole hearted efforts in what I am trying to achieve,” says Chaithanya with a beaming smile on his face.A proud Bengalurean, Chaithanya was born and brought up in a family of doctors (Both his parents are practising specialists). Since childhood, he has been popular among his relatives for his positive approach towards life and non-stop work in a rather smarter – creative manner. Chaithanya always knew what his priorities were and worked with an aim to achieve them! His success story hasn’t been an easy one; It has been replete with doubts, failures and a lot of hard work. “One part was believing in myself and not giving up despite the failures. And the other significant part was that of pulling together a set of people to trust my start-up and join the team - especially with it being bootstrapped. Latter was a whole new ball game for me!,” shares Chaithanya. Grades never mattered to this young entrepreneur. What matters to him is the zeal to chase excellence, be it with on-point designing or customer centricity. This is in tandem with his approach towards business and one of the core rules that he implies in hiring talent for both his ventures. Lomos, Chaithanya’s homegrown tuition that aims to equip architecture students with the best & latest software skills, was started from his living room at the end of his 3rd year at college.This was the foundation for honing the software skills, creating a niche market, entering the world of architectural rendering and consultation. Consistent efforts and always staying ahead of the competition are two things that have helped Lomos, a zealous team of 40, to cater to architectural students globally and they plan on being among the topmost Ed-Tech players of India in the years to come. “We have trained over 10,000+ students in the past couple of years. Now, Lomos has started building its community - we wish to create a platform where students and professionals can connect with each other, get updated with newer job opportunities and the latest happenings in the field of Architecture” shares Chaithanya about future plans of Lomos. Lomos currently caters to people of all ages and trains them in some of the most cutting-edge software used in the architecture and design industry around the world. These software include Revit, Rhino + Grasshopper, 3DS Max + Vray, Sketchup + Vray, Photoshop + InDesign + Illustrator, Lumion, BIM 4D Simulation with Navisworks, and MS Project among others. Lomos also provides Architectural Visualization Services, and turnkey solutions in the Architecture and Interiors domain to individual customers looking to build better homes or big corporates looking to establish retail malls or hotels. Panigrahana Weddings is Chaithanya’s venture with his fiancé Sinchana. It has grown exponentially in the last 2 years and is all set to make a huge impact in the billion dollar wedding market of India. ‘Panigrahana’ refers to a sacred ritual in the Hindu weddings. Needless to say, it focuses on providing wedding management services. The USP of Panigrahana Weddings is that they do not outsource any of their services and believe in offering end-to-end solutions. They have multiple in-house vendors, including best in class wedding mehendi design artists, bridal makeup artists, hair & saree draping professionals, wedding photography & videography, catering, entertainment, decor, guest management, transportation, invites, gifting and much more – It is a one stop solution for all kinds of weddings! “Backed by a euphoric team, Panigrahana aims at helping its clients get through their BIG DAY​ with ease. We are all set to revolutionize how weddings are curated and aim at providing a unique experience to every couple that reaches out to us!’’ shares Chaithanya about Panigrahana Weddings’ future plans. Venturing into arguably two of the biggest industries in India is just the start of his dreams! We can’t help but wish there were more such entrepreneurial individuals in the country who are set to change the world with their dreams. Chaithanya certainly provides a ray of hope for the future generations. His pearls of wisdom are - “Just do it, the spark in itself is everything!”