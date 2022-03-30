Life is not a template and neither is mine. Like several who have worked as journalists, I am a generalist in my over two decade experience across print, global news wires and dotcom firms. But there has been one underlying theme in each phase; life gave me the chance to observe and tell a story -- from early days tracking a securities scam to terror attacks and some of India's most significant court trials. Besides writing, I have jumped fences to become an entrepreneur, as an investment advisor -- and also taught the finer aspects of business journalism to young minds. At Forbes India, I also keep an eye on some of its proprietary specials like the Rich list, GenNext and Celebrity lists. An alumnus of Xavier Institute of Communications and H.R College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, I have worked for organisations such as Agence France-Presse, Business Standard, The Financial Express and The Times of India prior to this.
India’s billionaire banker Uday Kotak appears to have vindicated the government’s faith in helping clean up the books of debt-ridden IL&FS, which, in 2018, heightened the risk of a systemic crisis of the country’s financial sector, after it went bankrupt for failing to honour debt it owed to banks and other lenders. Nearly three and a half years after Kotak was parachuted in by the government to lead a newly structured board at IL&FS, about Rs 55,000 crore (or 55 percent) of the IL&FS Group’s outstanding debt of Rs 99,000 crore has been resolved. An additional Rs 6,000 crore is estimated to be resolved in FY23, the IL&FS board told the media on Tuesday. The break-up of the Rs 55,000 crore is as follows: Around Rs 21,000 crore has already been paid to the creditors; another Rs 20,000 crore is available in cash or cash equivalent units in IL&FS bank accounts, which needs to be paid back to creditors. The board has given a formula-based application to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for an interim distribution of funds. Another Rs 14,600 crore is resolution-in-progress at the NCLAT. All this means that the IL&FS Group’s overall resolution is estimated at 62 percent—double the average recovery of 31 percent of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, according to their December-ended data. Kotak on Tuesday announced that he will step down from the IL&FS board as chairman after his term ends on April 2. IL&FS managing director CS Rajan will now take charge as chairman and managing director of IL&FS till October 3 this year. “We collectively [as a board] have made a significant part of the journey complete,” Kotak said. Back in 2018, India’s credit markets had been jolted on September 6, when news of a default by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), a sprawling financier of roads, bridges and power plants, was reported by business television channels and newspapers. The parent, IL&FS, ran operations through a web of 347 entities, out of which several were indirect subsidiaries (or SPVs spun off for specific projects).
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
