Content is king, engagement is queen: Going behind the scenes of India's influencer economy

Influencers Savi Munjal, Komal Pandey, Sakshi Sindhwani and Sheena Roy

W

Welcome to the world of influencer marketing, which sells a content creator’s story as much as the brand or product itself. The most successful

today are people who have risen to fame through their relatable

content. Unlike

like

or film stars, an influencer might not be a household name, but has a huge following because of her understanding of and expertise in a particular field. More importantly, influencers on social media have earned the trust of their followers.

For this, an influencer often makes dedicated

of time and effort at every stage of content production for a brand collaboration.

“I am a body advocate, and a lot of brands that approach me have such questionablestances on beauty or fitness,” says Sakshi Sindwani, a fashion and fitness influencer. “I make it a point to only endorse brands that are open to have a dialogue and not hand down a script.” The 25-year-old gives an example of a collaboration with [sports nutrition brand] Myprotein, where she built a story combining

and body positivity. “The campaign did super well for the brand and the response I got from my audience was phenomenal too. It was a win-win for both of us," Sindwani explains.

Homegrown consumer electronics upstart

is one such brand that has worked with influencers for over four years now. “Influencers have been a core asset to boAt's journey,” claims a boAt spokesperson. The brand currently works with about 100 micro influencers on a regular basis, apart from bringing in multiple celebrity endorsers on board, including cricketers Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, singer Neha Kakkar, actor-singer Diljit Dosanj and actor Kiara Advani.

luencers also offers fresh perspectives to the brand, as content creators are the ones deciding on how promotions will be done. “We have gotten so much insight from influencers, they would come up with such unique ways of talking about our products that we would not have thought of otherwise,” says Siddarth Menon, CMO, yogurt maker Epigamia. “They are also a great source of first-hand audience insights, since most of them connect to their followers on a regular basis.” According to him, the focus of influencer collaboration is the reach they bring to the table. “Numbers do not directly indicate the impact of influencer marketing, but we know it is the long term consumer perception through these influencers that matters," Menon adds.

Roy believes that even though being an influencer is a full-time career now, not many people entering the industry understand the responsibility of being an influencer or the responsibility that brands have towards them. “This usually ends up with influencers being undervalued and then in return marketing unethical brands just to make ends meet,” she says.