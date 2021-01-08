Swift Growth for VrLocal with the demand surge in the hygiene sector

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made cleaning, sanitation and disinfection a part of our daily lives. With the current focus on hygiene, corporates and organizations need immediate help with services like cleaning and maintenance. There has been a sky-rocketing surge in demand for these services in the past few months. To cater to the needs of the current situation, one such on-demand service provider that has come under the spotlight is VrLocal
.
The Founding Face
VrLocal is a pan-India service provider for fumigation, cleaning, plumbing, electricals, painting, disinfection, sanitation, and many more services. In 2019, Sai Abhishek Rayarao founded VrLocal to offer corporates hassle free services. However, Abhishek’s entrepreneurial journey started way back in 2016. He built a high-end handmade jewelry business that operates in the United States. He also has several businesses in different sectors.
Abhishek as always been fascinated by the idea of entrepreneurship, and this is not his first entity as an entrepreneur. “I am always in search of great ideas that can be turned into strong businesses. My dream is to contribute my bit as an entrepreneur in creating an ecosystem to fuel opportunities to learn, collaborate and transform game-changing ideas into champions of their industry,” he says.
Creating a High-end On-demand Service Organization
After appropriate research and study, the team of VrLocal
recognized an opportunity in the hygiene industry. With only one other prominent competition in the industry, VrLocal introduced itself to the public as a high-quality on-demand service space. The team also recognized a gap in the industry between the end-users and the service providers.
The first step towards building a successful business is to understand the end-user or customer. VrLocal took efforts to study the prevailing demand in the market and delivered those to the consumers. Soon, VrLocal started creating employment pan-India across the III and IV tier belts. The supply side of the business was developed as these people were trained to provide high-end services.
The second step was to fill the gap of corporate on-demand services requirement. The solution to this was to provide high quality services to corporate houses and educate them about the services provided. This has aided them in building a strong clientele. The more informed the clients are, the more they value the services.
The motive of starting VrLocal was to reduce these gaps and to focus on corporate on-demand services across India and United States. The main hitch was the unorganized nature of this sector. To beat this shortcoming, VrLocal designed an organized set of services that would be beneficial for both, the clients and the organization. Another highlight of this organization is its 24/7 availability. A large network of technicians and trained service providers are accessible all around the clock. The bonus here is that the charges are nominal, along with flexible payment terms.
The Growth Story of VrLocal
Although it is a startup, VrLocal has branches in Hyderabad and Dallas, US. In 2019, they started out with merely three customers and today they are offering their services to 96 enterprises across India and US. In the span of one year, being a startup, the company has scaled faster than expected. They have also bagged a few blue-chip clients which include Blue Dart, ICICI, HDFC, Zolo, Mahindra Finance, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda, Hyundai, and many more.
The hygiene sector of India has tremendous scope of advancement. Abhishek, feels that VrLocal will play a major role in India’s growth story in terms of hygiene. He says, “By 2022, we want to ensure that 50 percent of our services use robots for cleaning. For now, we are focusing on end-to-end solutions for corporates, but we plan to move full-fledged to the on-demand home services sector soon.”
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.