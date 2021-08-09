Meet King Cobra and his(s) Naagin

L to R : Co-Founders Arjun Rastogi, Kshitij Neelakantan, Mikhel Rajani

M

T

he meeting started at 10 am on a Monday morning. Mikhel Rajani, Kshitij Neelakantan and Arjun Rastogi assembled at their snake-hole rented office in Santa Cruz. A small team of five was already standing, waiting for the leader to start the proceedings. “Jai Naagin,” Rajani greeted all, announcing the news of his month-old venture securing seed funding from investors. The 33-year-old takes out his smartphone from his back jeans pocket, plays snake charmer’s pungi tune in high decibel and the team breaks into naagin dance.