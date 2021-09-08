Banking: What's next for loans?

Lending activity from the banks—a key indicator of economic activity—in the form of credit to corporates, small businesses or individuals is still sluggish

For several months in the current financial year, India’s economic data—statistically speaking—is likely to lie or will not reveal the complete truth. The country, on August 31, reported a jump of 20.1 percent GDP growth for the three months to June—its best ever fiscal quarter numbers—against the 24 percent economic contraction in the same period last year due to the shutting down of manufacturing activity and corporate business between March and May 2020.



With Nomura India’s Business Resumption Index rising above 100 (101.2) in the week ending August 15, for the first time since the pandemic began, experts are starting to debate about how quickly the economy will normalise to pre-pandemic levels. This index level supports the general positive outlook that the economy is picking up pace sharply from the impact of the crippling second wave of the pandemic, as mobility and workplace, retail and recreation activity improves.





Sluggish credit growth

Pressure on banks

Loan demand to improve

