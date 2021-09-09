BharatPe redefined India's payment ecosystem. The unicorn now wants to challenge India's banks

(From Left) Ashneer Grover, CEO & Co-Founder; Suhail Sameer, Group President; Shashvat Nakrani, Co-Founder; BharatPe.

Image: Madhu Kaparath

A

“If you have to do something, do it big,” the 39-year-old co-founder of BharatPe says. “Because, if you must do something smaller, it takes an equal amount of effort.”

There is a certain merit in that argument, particularly since Grover and BharatPe have made it a habit of making it big. In just three years, Grover has built BharatPe, founded in April 2018, into one of India’s biggest fintech startups, commanding a staggering valuation of $2.85 billion after its latest round of funding. This August, BharatPe raised $370 million from investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia Growth, and Dragoneer Investment Group, among others.

In June, the company’s joint venture with Mumbai-based Centrum Group received an in-principal approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take over the troubled cooperative lender PMC Bank and re-launch it as a small finance bank. The consortium will become the first small finance bank in nearly six years to be permitted by the RBI to do this.

“Even today, I don't care about these valuations,” Grover says nonchalantly in a video interview. “I absolutely don’t give a damn about it. For me, the question is whether I am a leader or not. If I’m the leader, money will follow. If I’m not, then I will be following the money. I am in no mood to follow the money.”

BharatPe also operates what Grover calls India’s largest peer-to-peer lending service, mostly offering to merchants. “To me, it was clear from the beginning that the business to do in India is not commerce, it’s lending,” Grover, the managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, says. “You have a much better chance of being successful if you try to be an Uday Kotak as against a Kishore Biyani . If we look back, Kotak has created more value in the last 25 years even though he and Biyani would have started at the same point in time.”

From Gold Loans to Unicorn

In many ways, Grover is the quintessential middle-class boy, what Indian parents want their children to grow up to be.

Out and out a Delhi boy (in his own words), and the son of a schoolteacher mother and a chartered accountant father, Grover studied in the same school all his life. He then went to the illustrious IIT-Delhi, before cracking the Common Admission Test (CAT) and made it to IIM-Ahmedabad . Grover had scored a 99.7 percentile in his CAT exams.

At IIT, where he studied civil engineering, he had a departmental rank No. 2 and was rather “infamous” since he had hit an SGPA (Semester Grade Point Average) of 10 in the last semester. Quite often, studies take a backseat in the final semester, with students having secured a job or found acceptance to the IIMs. But Grover, the nerd, didn’t want any of that. “I don’t come from a business family at all,” Grover says. “I was always high on academics and liked engineering a lot.”

After graduating from IIM, Grover joined Kotak Bank in its investment banking division, where he worked under Falguni Nayar , who went on to become the founder and CEO of Nykaa. At Kotak, much of Grover’s work involved activities including early-stage funding, helping with IPOs , loan offerings, and restructuring assets. “I was very keen on doing a lot more of bits and pieces rather than specialising in just one product,” Grover says. “That's how you learn a lot more. I did some 10-odd deals worth $3 billion, was consistently the highest-rated guy, and doing extremely well.”

The big break

Going big