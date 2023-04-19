Explained: How Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) transactions work





Currencies have existed in many forms—metal and leather coins, paper currencies issued by sovereigns, credit issued by banks, and even informal ledger entries kept and agreed upon by a group of businesspeople—over the centuries. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and digital currencies issued by central banks are relatively recent. We explain how the Digital Rupee—issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in late 2022—works in this article. Our perspective is from a senior executive from NPCI, Sudeep Choudhari, who is involved in the CBDC program, and from a professor of finance, Bhagwan Chowdhry, who heads the Digital Identity Research Initiative (DIRI) at ISB.



A currency must have three properties to serve as a medium of exchange and as a store of value.



It must be in limited supply, Must be standardised, and A consensus among a large group of users that it will be accepted as a currency.

When Sudeep transfers Rs500, his SBI account is debited, and Bhagwan’s ICICI bank account is credited. This amount could have been Rs514.32 or any other amount. No notes of specific denominations are transferred. A record of Sudeep’s transactions is permanently kept with the two banks. These transactions and their metadata are recorded and are available for future audits.

On the centralised layers, where high-speed transactions are recorded and can be scaled. On the blockchain, ensuring data integrity and minimum fraud risks.

For example, a gold coin weighing 10 grams satisfies all three properties. A Rs500 note issued by RBI is another example. The number of such notes is printed in limited supply by RBI. These notes cannot be easily copied or forged. The denominations are standardised. And there is a consensus that they will be accepted as a medium of exchange—at least within the country. Digital Rupee is designed to replicate the properties of physical currency notes in a digital form. But it poses several challenges.First, let us consider how a Rs500 note would exist in a digital format and be possessed by a person. The answer is an app that will reside in your smartphone to store the Rs500 note in digital format. A Rs500 note cannot be copied and forged easily or possessed by more than one person at any given time. Technology must replicate this property in a digital Rs500 note. It is not easy to do so because the ease with which digital documents are created makes them vulnerable to copying.A solution then is to track who owns that Rs500 note, at any moment, on a centralised server. This requires a digital identity and binding that digital identity to that Rs500 note. For example, a particular Rs500 note is bound to Sudeep’s digital identity, say his Aadhar number. If Sudeep wants to transfer that note to Bhagwan, his smartphone will need to send a message to the server that the Rs500 note should now be bound to Bhagwan’s digital identity. The server will first ensure that there is a record that Sudeep was the legitimate owner of that note and that he has not already transferred that note to someone else previously. It will prevent what is called the double-spend problem in digital currencies. It will then record that this particular Rs500 note is now bound to Bhagwan’s digital identity.The process requires internet connectivity from the smartphone to the server. Moreover, we are also keeping track of the ownership and movement of the particular Rs500 note in the centralised server. The physical Rs500 note does not have either of these disadvantages. The ownership stays anonymous and requires no connectivity.The digital rupee solves these issues. First, RBI issues currency notes to commercial banks and not directly to individuals. Commercial banks then, in turn, issue notes to individuals digitally—which is akin to you withdrawing some physical notes from an ATM. When Sudeep transfers a Rs500 note from him to Bhagwan, the server at RBI only sees the movement of that note from someone at SBI, where Sudeep has an account, to someone at ICICI, where Bhagwan has an account. Of course, SBI knows that Sudeep transferred that note, and ICICI knows that Bhagwan received it. But they keep this information only for a limited period—48 hours for redressal and to reverse any errors in the transaction. This information is destroyed after this period, therefore it will not be possible to trace where the Rs500 note was before that time.A frequently asked question is how the digital rupee is different from UPI-based digital transactions. There are a few differences.In the case of the digital rupee, the transaction happens at two levels. A specific Rs500 note—uniquely identified—is transferred from Sudeep’s digital rupee account to a centralised system. Then SBI’s system is informed that this note is no longer part of their custodianship and should be deleted from their system. After RBI’s centralised system knows about the transfer, it checks if the recipient is valid and then moves the note to ICICI bank’s digital rupee server. ICICI bank's digital rupee server then assigns the specific digital rupee note to Bhagwan’s digital rupee account. It is then synced to Bhagwan’s device or online account where it resides. So like a physical note, the amount will always be 500. Banks’ systems will not worry about auditing the amount of the transfers but rather keeping count of the Rs500 tokens in their custodianship. And RBI keeps track of that custodianship of all the notes in circulation is valid.The backbone of the digital rupee system is a blockchain layer set up to track changes in the custodianship of digital notes (also called tokens) across banks. This blockchain infrastructure allows RBI and banks to communicate on a separate channel about the movement of notes across banks when a customer transacts. RBI uses this blockchain infrastructure to produce and issue notes to various banks. These banks then pass on the notes to different bank customers. Without recording the personal identity of the end user, transactions changing the bank custodianship are recorded on the blockchain. Thus, a degree of anonymity of digital rupee transactions is maintained, bringing it closer to physical cash than the digital money transferred using UPI.The digital rupee system tracks the transaction in two different layers.This layering allows the digital rupee to scale to a huge retail customer volume while tapping into the value and security mechanism of blockchain.The app will also allow offline transfers using the near-field-communication (NFC) protocol to address the limited connectivity issue. The transactions will be reconciled on the servers as soon as the sender’s or the receiver’s phone connects to the servers. So, the transactions remain dark only for a short period. Offline transactions will be limited in value to prevent fraud.Creating CBDC in an electronic form opens the possibility of programmability. With adequate and effective redressal systems in place, CBDC can be used for cross-border transactions and other use cases where challenges posed by physicality can be limiting.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from ISBInsight, the research publication of the Indian School of Business, India]